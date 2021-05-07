'They're getting a guy who likes to win': WSU men's basketball snags highest rated recruit in program history

The Cougs should be projected to make the NCAA Tournament next year with this commit. WSU has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Cougs received major news on Friday. Mouhamed Gueye, the #6 ranked power forward in the class of 2022, is reclassifying to the class of 2021 and has committed to the Washington State Cougars.

Gueye is the highest rated recruit in program history. Yes, rated even higher that Klay Thompson. Gueye is ranked #34 overall in the class of 2022.

"That's really cool but that puts a little bit of pressure. People expect you to do big stuff. I'm looking forward to it. I like it," Gueye told KREM, who also said he only found on Friday after he committed that he was WSU's highest rated recruit ever.

Gueye is a 6'11 power forward who went to Prolific Prep, a prep school known for the basketball prowess in California. He is a native of Senegal. He also had offers from the likes of UCLA and Kansas.

"I was in contact with them every week," said Gueye of what put WSU over the top. "When I had a game, after the game they would text me like, 'How was the game?', what do you need to improve on, just going through the season with me through everything. That definitely helps a lot."

Another factor for Gueye was WSU's style of play.

"I just like how they play free. I feel like that's how you can show your talent and that's definitely the new style of play," said the forward.

With this commitment, the Cougs should be projected for the NCAA Tournament this next season.

"They're getting a guy who likes to win," said Gueye of what WSU fans can expect of him. "I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win. I'm a big man who can guard 1-5. I can do pretty much everything on the court."

Gueye joins an already loaded WSU frontcourt for next season including Eastern Washington transfer Kim Aiken Jr., Pac-12 All-Freshman Team member Efe Abogidi, and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honorable mention Dishon Jackson. The Cougs also return forward DJ Rodman and Andrej Jakimovski, who both started multiple games this past season.