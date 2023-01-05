WSU men's basketball forward Adrame Diongue enters transfer portal

Cougs lose sixth player to transfer portal this offseason.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU incoming sophomore forward Adrame Diongue has become the sixth former Coug to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

The Senegalese seven footer played sparingly last season and missed several games late in the season with a hand injury.

Despite averaging just over a point a game, Diongue was slated to get much more playing time this season following the departures of Dishon Jackson, D.J. Rodman and Mouhamed Gueye.

With Justin Powell currently preparing for the NBA Draft, the sole remaining role players from last season returning to Pullman definitively are Andrej Jakimovski and Jabe Mullins.

Jakimovski is the only returning starter, but the Cougs may still get Powell back and have depth at guard with Kymany Houinsou, Dylan Darling and Myles Rice and transfers Jaylen Wells and Joseph Yesufu.

Despite these depth pieces, the Cougs are running dangerously low on big men and losing Diongue is another tough blow to head coach Kyle Smith.