WSU men's basketball head coach Kyle Smith cleared to coach from bench

According to a statement from WSU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunday Henry, Smith completed the 10-day isolation guidance set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is symptom-free.

"Coach Smith is symptom-free and has completed the 10-day isolation period per CDC guidelines," the statement reads. "He has followed all guidelines set forth by the CDC, as well as campus and local health officials after it was determined by the contact tracer, who is external to WSU Athletics, that Coach Smith's symptoms started earlier than what he had initially recognized and prior to his positive test."