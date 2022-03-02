Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge named Pac-12 media Coach of the Year

Kamie Ethridge has led the Washington State University women to a program record 19 wins.

PULLMAN, Wash. — A big honor for Washington State University women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year by the media.

The Cougs are 19-9 on the season, a record number of wins for the program in the NCAA era. Washington State is tied for second in the Pac-12 and looking to return to the NCAA Tournament.

The WSU Cougar Women shared a video on Twitter of Ethridge and the team learning she was named Coach of the Year.

WSU sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was named to the All-Pac 12 team. She is averaging 16.3 points per game, along with 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Spokane native Lexie Hull was also named to the All-Pac 12 team and the All-defensive team. Hull, who played at Central Valley, is now a senior guard for Stanford. Hull is averaging 11.6 points per game this season, along with 5.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Defensively, she is averaging a career-high 2.2 steals per game.