Williams scores 40, leads WSU over Stanford in 3 OTs, 85-76

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Williams scored a career-high 40 points and Washington State outlasted Stanford 85-76 in triple overtime.
Williams, who scored a career-high 32 in the Cougars' previous game, made 12 of 35 shots, including 8 of 18 from the arc and 8 of 10 free throws.
His 40 points were the most for WSU since Klay Thompson scored 43 in 2011.
The sophomore's father, Guy Williams, scored what was then a WSU-record 43 points in 1983.
Williams scored 32 in Thursday's win over Cal. With 40 from today's win over Stanford, he's scored 72 over two games, that's a school record. Bennie Seltzer held the record with 68 back in 1993.
It was the Cougars first win over Stanford since 2015 and the first weekend sweep of the Bay Area teams since the 2010-11 season.
WSU blanked Stanford 9-0 in the final overtime. Michael O'Connell scored 17 points and Jaiden Delaire 15 for Stanford.