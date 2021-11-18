x
Cougars

Williams leads Washington State rout of Idaho, 109-61

Noah Williams scored 16 points and led six players into double-digit scoring as WSU routed Idaho, 109-61 to win the 277th edition of The Battle of the Palouse.
Washington State guard Noah Williams (24) attempts a 3-pointer as California guard Jarred Hyder (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Pete Caster)

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Noah Williams scored 16 points and led six players into double-digit scoring as Washington State routed Idaho, 109-61 to win the 277th edition of The Battle of the Palouse, the longest continuous running rivalry in the country. 

The Cougs shot 60.6 percent from the field, hitting 40 of 66 shots attempted.

WSU had an 18 point lead at halftime.  They poured it on by outscoring Idaho by 30 in the second half alone.

The Cougars now have won four-straight in the rivalry and 17 straight non-conference games, a streak that began in Moscow December 4, 2019, when WSU beat Idaho 78-65.

