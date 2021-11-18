Williams leads Washington State rout of Idaho, 109-61

Noah Williams scored 16 points and led six players into double-digit scoring as WSU routed Idaho, 109-61 to win the 277th edition of The Battle of the Palouse.

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Noah Williams scored 16 points and led six players into double-digit scoring as Washington State routed Idaho, 109-61 to win the 277th edition of The Battle of the Palouse, the longest continuous running rivalry in the country.

The Cougs shot 60.6 percent from the field, hitting 40 of 66 shots attempted.

WSU had an 18 point lead at halftime. They poured it on by outscoring Idaho by 30 in the second half alone.