Washington State's game at Stanford canceled due coronavirus cases for Cougs

The Apple Cup could be up in the air as well.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU football will not play Stanford this Saturday due to concerns over coronavirus on WSU's football team.

The conference said in a statement that the team did not have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of football student-athletes under contact-tracing protocols.

Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline also reports that the Apple Cup may be up in the air due to contact tracing.

On Thursday night, multiple reports surfaced that WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura had tested positive for coronavirus. It remains unknown how wide spread the Cougars' outbreak is.

Upon testing positive for COVID-19 in the Pac-12, a player is placed into a 10 day quarantine. Depending upon when de Laura tested positive, he could also miss the Apple Cup which is on Friday, Nov. 27.