Washington State women hold off Utah's late rally, win 57-48

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 points, Bella Murekatete added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and seventh-seeded Washington State beat No. 10 seed Utah 57-48 in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Washington State (12-10) will play No. 2 seed Arizona in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 5pm.

Leger-Walker was just 3 of 16 from the field but made 7 of 8 free throws.

Senior Krystal Leger-Walker added 12 points.

The sisters each had eight rebounds and two 3-pointers.