Washington State wins 4th straight, beats Stanford 66-60

Michael Flowers scored 22 points and Washington State held off Stanford for a 66-60 victory for its fourth straight win.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Flowers scored 22 points and Washington State held off Stanford for a 66-60 victory for its fourth straight win.

Flowers' 3-pointer stretched the Cougars' lead to 63-55 with 4:11 remaining.

Spencer Jones made a 3 and James Keefe added a dunk to pull Stanford to 63-60 with 1:18 left.

Washington State (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) avenged a 62-57 loss at home to Stanford on Jan. 13, their last defeat before starting their current win streak.