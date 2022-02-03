x
Washington State wins 4th straight, beats Stanford 66-60

Michael Flowers scored 22 points and Washington State held off Stanford for a 66-60 victory for its fourth straight win.
Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud (42) defends against Washington State guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Flowers scored 22 points and Washington State held off Stanford for a 66-60 victory for its fourth straight win.

Flowers' 3-pointer stretched the Cougars' lead to 63-55 with 4:11 remaining. 

Spencer Jones made a 3 and James Keefe added a dunk to pull Stanford to 63-60 with 1:18 left. 

Washington State (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) avenged a 62-57 loss at home to Stanford on Jan. 13, their last defeat before starting their current win streak.  

Spencer Jones scored a season-best 24 points, one shy of his career high, to lead Stanford (13-8, 6-5).

