Washington State visits Utah following Carlson's 21-point game

Thursday's meeting will be the second of the season between the two teams. Utah is 5-3 against the Pac-12, and Washington State is 4-4 against conference opponents.

Washington State Cougars (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 6 p.m. Pacific

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Washington State Cougars after Branden Carlson scored 21 points in Utah's 71-56 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Utes have gone 8-3 at home. Utah is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 4-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jabe Mullins averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc. Mouhamed Gueye is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.