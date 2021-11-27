Washington State removes interim tag, names Dickert coach

Washington State has removed the interim tag and named Jake Dickert as head coach after he led the Cougars to a 3-2 record following the firing of Nick Rolovich.

PULLMAN, Wash — Washington State has removed the interim tag and named Jake Dickert as head coach after he led the Cougars to a 3-2 record following the firing of Nick Rolovich.

Momentum had been growing for Dickert to get the job permanently and his candidacy was capped with an emphatic 40-13 rout of rival Washington in the Apple Cup that snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Huskies.