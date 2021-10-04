Washington State men's basketball lands top scoring transfer Michael Flowers

Flowers played at South Alabama last season and was fourth in scoring in all of NCAA Division I basketball.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State men's basketball has received a transfer commitment from last season's NCAA Division I fourth leading scorer.

Michael Flowers, a senior guard who played at South Alabama, announced on Saturday he will make the move to the Palouse. Every player gets an extra year of NCAA eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic season.

Last season, Flowers averaged 21 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He shot 38.8 percent from three-point range and 43.8 percent overall. He has been a double digit scorer in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

He will likely start in next year's backcourt with returning starter Noah Williams.