Washington State knocked out of tournament by South Florida 57-53

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:32 remaining, to help South Florida to a 57-53 win over Washington State in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Tsineke's driving shot, which came soon after a 3-pointer by Washington State's Charlisse Leger-Walker, gave the eighth-seeded Bulls (19-3) a 54-53 lead.

The ninth-seeded Cougars (12-12) had several chances to overtake South Florida, but Leger-Walker missed two driving shots and was called for traveling, all during the final 1:07.