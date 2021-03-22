x
Washington State knocked out of tournament by South Florida 57-53

Elena Tsineke scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:32 remaining, to help South Florida to a 57-53 win over the Cougars in the 1st round.
South Florida guard Sydni Harvey (3), left, fights for the ball against Washington State guard Krystal Leger-Walker (4) while South Florida center Shae Leverett (21), right, tries to get in on the play during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:32 remaining, to help South Florida to a 57-53 win over Washington State in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament. 

Tsineke's driving shot, which came soon after a 3-pointer by Washington State's Charlisse Leger-Walker, gave the eighth-seeded Bulls (19-3) a 54-53 lead. 

The ninth-seeded Cougars (12-12) had several chances to overtake South Florida, but Leger-Walker missed two driving shots and was called for traveling, all during the final 1:07. 

The Bulls hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

 