Washington State kicker Blake Mazza enters transfer portal

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State kicker Blake Mazza announced on Wednesday that he's transferring to a different school.

He said in a tweet it was because he wanted to be closer to home in Texas.

Mazza was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2019 with the Cougs. That award is given to the nation's best kicker. During that season he made 95 percent of his field goals, which was a program record for best in a season.

Mazza holds the career record for field goal percentage at Washington State too at 85 percent.

The Cougs also lost punter Oscar Draguicevich III, who declared for the NFL Draft in December.

The Cougs will have to rebuild on special teams after losing its two specialists.