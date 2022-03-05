Washington State hits 16 3-pointers in 94-74 win over Oregon

Noah Williams scored 19 points and Washington State made 16 3-pointers in a 94-74 victory over Oregon on Saturday.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Williams scored 19 points and Washington State made 16 3-pointers in a 94-74 victory over Oregon on Saturday, creating a logjam in the battle for fourth and fifth places in the Pac-12 Conference.

The Cougars blew through the first half, making nine 3-pointers and taking a 46-32 lead at the break. They finished 16 of 34 from 3-point distance. Williams made 3 of 5 from deep but the hottest Cougar was Tyrell Roberts who was 5 of 7 for 15 points.

Efe Abogidi had 14 points and six rebounds, Michael Flowers added 10 points with six assists and TJ Bamba scored 10 points. Williams had eight assists. The Cougars shot 50% from the field.

Jacob Young led Oregon with 21 points. Franck Kepnang and Eric Williams Jr. added 11 points each. The Ducks shot 48% overall and made 4 of 12 3-pointers.

Oregon lost both games on its trip north, having also lost to Washington on Thursday. Oregon has lost five of six since defeating Washington State two weeks ago.

At game's end Oregon (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12) and Washington State (also 18-13, 11-9) were tied for fifth place in the conference, with fourth-place Colorado (11-8) and seventh-place Washington (10-9) both yet to play on Saturday.