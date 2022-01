Tyrell Roberts knocked down five 3-pointers and Washington State picked up its first win at Utah since 1946, taking a 77-61 win in a Pac-12 battle.

Roberts led the Cougars with 17 points and grabbed 6 rebounds.

Noah Williams played in his first game since December 22. He scored 11 points off the bench.

A total of 5 Cougs hit double figures in points.

The Cougars earned just their second win at Utah all-time and snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Utes.