PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points, Azuolas Tubelis added 15, and No. 4 Arizona pulled away in the second half for a 72-60 win over Washington State.
Arizona won its fifth straight overall and is off to its best start since the 2016-17 season.
The Wildcats have won 16 of the last 17 against Washington State and used a big surge midway through the second half after the Cougars had threatened.
Arizona shot 49 percent for the game, but had a key stretch making seven straight shots that saw a four-point lead balloon to 22.
Michael Flowers led the Cougars with 16 points. WSU started the game ice cold. In the first half, they only hit 26.5% from the field and 0-12 from 3-point line.
The Cougars had a chance to pull within two with 14:52 to go in the game, but TJ Bamba missed a layup on a fast break opportunity.