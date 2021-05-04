Washington State extends AD Pat Chun through 2026

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State athletic director Pat Chun has received a contract extension through 2026 that will eventually increase his base salary to $700,000 with annual increases beginning next year.
University President Kirk Schulz announced the deal for Chun, which comes after Chun's name had surfaced as a candidate for a handful of other Power Five conference jobs around the country.
Chun's previous base salary was $650,000. Prior to the pandemic, Chun had revitalized Washington State's fundraising efforts.