Cougars

Washington State extends AD Pat Chun through 2026

WSU AD Pat Chun has received a contract extension through 2026 that will eventually increase his base salary to $700,000 with annual increases beginning next year.
Credit: AP
Washington State athletic director Pat Chun walks the sidelines before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and UCLA in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State athletic director Pat Chun has received a contract extension through 2026 that will eventually increase his base salary to $700,000 with annual increases beginning next year. 

University President Kirk Schulz announced the deal for Chun, which comes after Chun's name had surfaced as a candidate for a handful of other Power Five conference jobs around the country. 

Chun's previous base salary was $650,000. Prior to the pandemic, Chun had revitalized Washington State's fundraising efforts.

