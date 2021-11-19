x
Cougars

Washington State bowl eligible after thumping Arizona 44-18

Max Borghi rushed for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns in the last home game of his career and WSU became bowl eligible with a 44-18 win over Arizona.
Washington State running back Max Borghi (21) fends off a tackle from Arizona free safety Jaydin Young, left, as he runs for a touchdown and Arizona linebacker Kenny Hebert (18) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Max Borghi rushed for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns in the last home game of his career, Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr. each had two touchdown receptions, and Washington State became bowl eligible with a 44-18 win over Arizona. 

A season filled with drama at Washington State surrounding former head coach Nick Rolovich — fired last month for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine — will likely end with a bowl trip for the Cougars. 

Borghi ran for touchdowns of 26 and 2 yards. 

Will Plummer threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort for the Wildcats.

