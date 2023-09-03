x
Cougars

Washington State and Eastern Washington square off in NIT matchup

The WSU Cougars and EWU Eagles square off in the National Invitation Tournament. The game will be the second meeting this season. WSU won the last matchup 82-56.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Eastern Washington Eagles (22-10, 16-2 Big Sky) at Washington State Cougars (17-16, 11-9 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars face the Eastern Washington Eagles in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cougars have gone 11-9 against Pac-12 teams, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Washington State is ninth in the Pac-12 with 11.8 assists per game led by Justin Powell averaging 2.8.

The Eagles are 16-2 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is the Big Sky leader with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Casey Jones averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is averaging 10.5 points for the Cougars. TJ Bamba is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Steele Venters averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Angelo Allegri is shooting 54.7% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

