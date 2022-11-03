Washington St. visiting Stanford with bowl-eligibility goal

WSU visits Stanford on Saturday for a matchup of Pac-12 teams fighting for bowl eligibility. The Cougars need two wins in their final four games to get there.

Washington State (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) at Stanford (3-5, 1-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT (Pac-12 Network)

Line: Washington State by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series: Stanford leads 40-30-1

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Washington State is closing in on becoming bowl-eligible, needing just two more wins to do so. The road for Stanford is a bit more challenging as the Cardinal need to win three of their final four to become eligible for the postseason.

KEY MATCHUP

Stanford's running game is beat up due to injuries and needs to rise to the occasion. Walk-on Caleb Robinson, an afterthought at the beginning of the season, made his first start last week and left the game injured. His status against the Cougars is unknown but the Cardinal are quickly running out of healthy options. That's great news for a Washington State team allowing 129.3 yards a game on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: QB Cameron Ward is averaging 273 yards passing per game and has already thrown 17 TD passes. Ward completed 87.1% of his passes in a loss to Utah last week.

Stanford: K Joshua Karty is 14-for-14 on field goal attempts this season and was selected special teams player of the week for the third time this year. He is the first player in the Pac-12 to do that since 2018 and the first Cardinal to do it since 1987.

FACTS AND FIGURES