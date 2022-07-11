Washington St. going for bowl eligibility when ASU visits

The Cougars hope to become bowl-eligible with a win in chilly Pullman while Arizona State seeks to keep its postseason hopes alive under interim coach Shaun Aguano.

Example video title will go here for this video

Arizona State (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) at Washington State (5-4, 2-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (Pac-12 Network)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Washington State by 8 1/2.

Series record: Arizona State leads 27-15-2.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Cougars hope to become bowl-eligible with a win in chilly Pullman while Arizona State seeks to keep its postseason hopes alive under interim coach Shaun Aguano. Washington State broke a three-game losing streak last weekend when they pounded Stanford 52-14 on the road. The Sun Devils lost 50-36 at No. 9 UCLA.

KEY MATCHUP

A porous Arizona State defense against a Washington State offense that scored 52 points and rushed for 306 yards against Stanford. The Sun Devils allowed 402 yards rushing to UCLA.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: QB Trenton Bourguet completed 38 of 49 passes for 349 yards against UCLA. Bourguet, who replaced Florida transfer Emory Jones in the starting lineup, has thrown for 966 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. RB Xazavian Valladay leads the FBS with 4,126 career yards, including 852 this year. The Wyoming transfer leads Pac-12 running backs with 12 touchdowns.

Washington State: QB Cameron Ward shook off a three-game slump as the Cougars beat Stanford, in part because of a stellar day by RB Nakia Watson. Freshman safety Jaden Hicks is the Pac-12 freshman player of the week after scooping up a fumble and returning it 17 yards for a touchdown against Stanford.

FACTS & FIGURES