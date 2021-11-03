x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Cougars

Verge carries Arizona St past Washington St 64-59 in Pac 12

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored on a drive in the lane with 11 seconds left, lifting ASU to a 64-59 win over the Cougs in the opening round of the Pac-12 Conference tourney.
Credit: AP
Arizona State's Jalen Graham, left, and Alonzo Verge Jr., right, guard Washington State's Noah Williams (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alonzo Verge Jr. scored on a challenged drive in the lane with 11 seconds left, lifting Arizona State to a 64-59 win over Washington State in the opening round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament. 

Verge finished with a season-high 26 points as the Sun Devils closed the game on a 10-2 run for their second win over Washington State in less than two weeks. 

Arizona State beat Washington State 77-74 on Feb. 27 in Tempe. 

The eighth-seeded Sun Devils will face No. 1 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals. 

Isaac Bonton led Washington State with 18 points and Noah Williams added 11.