x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Cougars

Utah rallies to beat Washington State 45-28 in season finale

Ty Jordan ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns to rally Utah to a 45-28 victory over Washington State.
Credit: AP
Washington State defensive back Hunter Escorcia (31) tackles Utah running back Micah Bernard (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ty Jordan ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns to rally Utah to a 45-28 victory over Washington State.  

Britain Covey added a career-high 134 yards and a touchdown on six catches to help power the Utes' comeback effort. 

Backup quarterback Drew Lisk threw for 152 yards in relief of starter Jake Bentley.  

Utah scored 38 unanswered points in the second half to notch its third straight victory to end the 2020 season. 

The Utes held Washington State scoreless after halftime.  

Jayden De Laura threw for 204 yards, a touchdown, and an interception to lead the Cougars. 

Max Borghi added 84 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.