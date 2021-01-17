USC beats Washington State 85-77

Tahj Eaddy scored a season-high 21 points and Southern California defeated Washington State 85-77 for the Trojans' sixth straight victory.

USC improved to 11-2 overall and 5-1 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2002.

Freshman Evan Mobley added 16 points despite four fouls for the Trojans.

Isaac Bonton scored 27 points to lead the Cougars, who fell to 9-4 overall and 2-4 in the Pac-12.

They dropped their ninth in a row to USC.

Washington State closed within four twice in the final four minutes, but could never take the lead.

Freshman Dishon Jackson scored a career high 14 points.