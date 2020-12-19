Teder hits 6 3s, Washington St women beat No. 21 Oregon St

Johanna Teder scored 17 of her career-high 20 points in the second half and the Cougars beat No. 21 Oregon State 61-55 to snap a 13-game losing streak in the series.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Johanna Teder scored 17 of her career-high 20 points in the second half and Washington State beat No. 21 Oregon State 61-55 to snap a 13-game losing streak in the series.

Teder made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last giving Washington State a 58-55 lead with 1:13 left.

The Cougars closed on an 8-0 run as Oregon State was scoreless in the final three minutes.

Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Bella Murekatete had 10 points, all in the first half, and six boards for Washington State.