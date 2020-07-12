x
Slovis, St. Brown help No. 16 USC rout Washington State

No. 16 USC cruised to a 38-13 victory over Washington State. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught four touchdown passes from Kedon Slovis in a spectacular first quarter.
Southern California wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right, catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown down against Washington State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 16 Southern California cruised to a 38-13 victory over Washington State. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught four touchdown passes from Kedon Slovis in a spectacular first quarter. 

Slovis threw five touchdown passes in the first half before finishing with 287 yards. 

The unbeaten Trojans returned from a one-week absence caused by a COVID-19 outbreak with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball against the Cougars, who hadn't played since Nov. 14. 

Freshman Jayden De Laura passed for 134 yards, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble for the Cougars.