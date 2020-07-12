Slovis, St. Brown help No. 16 USC rout Washington State

No. 16 USC cruised to a 38-13 victory over Washington State. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught four touchdown passes from Kedon Slovis in a spectacular first quarter.

Slovis threw five touchdown passes in the first half before finishing with 287 yards.

The unbeaten Trojans returned from a one-week absence caused by a COVID-19 outbreak with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball against the Cougars, who hadn't played since Nov. 14.