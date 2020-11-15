Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon came back to beat Washington State 43-29 on Saturday night.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon came back to beat Washington State 43-29 on Saturday night.

Travis Dye caught two second-half touchdown passes to help Oregon improve to 2-0.

The Ducks piled up 582 yards of total offense.

Freshman Jayden de Laura threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State.

GIVE RENARD BELL HIS TOUCHDOWN.



After two were called back vs. OSU, he finally finds the end zone.



Check out the handshake from Bell and de Laura at the end. pic.twitter.com/RvOZH6t2GJ — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 15, 2020

The Cougars are 1-1.

They led at the half but could not stop the Ducks in the second half.

Freshman defensive back Ayden Hector recovered three Oregon turnovers in the first half.