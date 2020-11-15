x
Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon came back to beat Washington State 43-29 on Saturday night.
Credit: AP
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, top, dives for a touchdown while pressured by Washington State defensive back Tyrese Ross during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon came back to beat Washington State 43-29 on Saturday night.

Travis Dye caught two second-half touchdown passes to help Oregon improve to 2-0. 

The Ducks piled up 582 yards of total offense. 

Freshman Jayden de Laura threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State. 

The Cougars are 1-1. 

They led at the half but could not stop the Ducks in the second half. 

Freshman defensive back Ayden Hector recovered three Oregon turnovers in the first half.