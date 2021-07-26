Rolovich vaccine decision puts Wazzu in awkward position

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich has chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for personal reasons.

His decision puts the football coach and his school in an awkward position.

Washington State is requiring vaccinations for all students and staff on campus with exemptions.

If an exemption is granted to Rolovich, he would be required to wear a mask on campus and abide by social distancing protocols.