PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyrell Roberts had 23 points as Washington State beat Santa Clara 63-50 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Efe Abogidi had 13 points for Washington State (20-14). The Cougars had a season-high 10 blocks.