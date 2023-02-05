Report: WSU to hire LMU's Nathan Choate as next head baseball coach

Choate led LMU to a 21-6 record in West Coast Conference play in 2022-23.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Following Brian Green's departure for Wichita State, Washington State has reportedly named LMU's Nathan Choate as its new head baseball coach.

According to Kendall Rogers of d1baseball.com, WSU has reportedly come to an agreement to hire Choate as the baseball program's new leader.

🚨SCOOP: @wsucougarbsb is expected to hire @lmulionsBSB's Nathan Choate as its new head coach, @d1baseball has learned. Choate spent the last four seasons as the head man at #LMU, leading the Lions to a stellar 21-6 #WCC record in 2023. #Wazzu https://t.co/Q4vCHaoVw5 pic.twitter.com/OkA6xRl50S — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 17, 2023

Choate led the Lions to a phenomenal 21-6 record in WCC play this season before going 0-2 in the conference tournament as the top seed.

Choate was the pitching coach for the 2019 Lions team that won the WCC tournament and produced the WCC pitcher of the year in Codie Paiva.

He was previously the pitching coach at the University of San Diego, where he helped develop former Toreros ace Nick Sprengel.

Prior to USD, he was the pitching coach at Grand Canyon and helped lead the Lopes to a WAC Championship and a D-II World Series appearance.

He coached MLB pitchers Joe Kelly and Matt Andriese at UC Riverside and also coached at UC Irvine when the Anteaters finished fourth at the College World Series in 2007.