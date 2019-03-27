University of San Francisco men's basketball coach Kyle Smith is set to become the next WSU Cougars' head coach, according to CBS Sports' college hoops writer Jon Rothstein.

Smith went 63-40 in three seasons with the Dons. He led the Dons to a fourth place finish in all three seasons. USF never reached the NCAA tournament, only the CBI tournament.

Smith should bring something new to the Cougars. He believes in using analytics or as some have called it, "Nerdball". He's won at least 20 games with "Nerdball" in all three seasons with the Dons.

Before USF, Smith coached Columbia to a 101-82 record over 6 seasons. His best finish with the Lions was his last. Columbia went 25-10 and won the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) in the 2015-16 season.

The 49-year-old played college basketball at Hamilton College in New York. He got his start in coaching with the San Diego Toreros in 1992. Smith went on to become an assistant for Air Force and Saint Mary's before getting his first head coaching job.

The Cougars have been searching for a new head coach since they fired Ernie Kent on March 15th. Kent went 58-98 in 5 seasons in Pullman.

RELATED: WSU fires basketball coach Ernie Kent

If the Cougars hire Smith, he will be the 19th coach in school history, the third since Tony Bennett left ten years ago.