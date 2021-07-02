x
Oregon State holds off Washington State 68-66

Ethan Thompson scored all 12 of his points in the final 8:37 to help Oregon State pull away for a 68-66 win over Washington State.
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored all 12 of his points in the final 8:37 to help Oregon State pull away for a 68-66 win over Washington State.

Thompson scored on a driving layup with one minute left, passing Dave Gambee (1,468 points, 1955-58) for 10th place in career points at Oregon State. 

That basket gave the Beavers a five-point lead and Thompson added a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left to cap an 11-0 run at 66-58. 

Ryan Rapp had 15 points and DJ Rodman had 14 points, both career highs for the Cougars.

The Cougars were down 8 with :25.5 left in the game.  

WSU came back within 2 in the final seconds.  Isaac Bonton missed a free throw on purpose to give WSU a chance to force overtime with a 2-pointer or hit a 3 for the win.  Rodman's 3-piont shot was off and a little late.