Opportunistic Washington State beats Arizona State 34-21

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and Washington State forced five turnovers in a 34-21 win over Arizona State.

The Cougars were at their ball-hawking best in the first half, forcing four turnovers.

Five turnovers are the most recorded by WSU since 2017 when they forced 7 turnovers against Utah.

Washington State's offense capitalized, scoring 24 points after Arizona State turnovers for its first win since coach Nick Rolovich was fired on Oct. 18 for not complying with the state's vaccination mandate.

It's also interim head coach Jake Dickert's first win as a head coach.

Jake Dickert gets his first win as head coach AND an ice bath. pic.twitter.com/W4WfBSJGN4 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 30, 2021

WSU receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. caught 8 passes for a career high 139 yards and a touchdown. It was Jackson's first 100-yard game.