No. 6 Stanford rolls over Washington State 71-49

PULLMAN, Wash. – (AP) — Spokane's Lexie Hull scored 17 points and Cameron Brink had her first double-double of the season as No. 6 Stanford smothered Washington State 71-49.

In the first of two consecutive away games against the Cougars, Kiana Williams added another 17 points for Stanford (13-2, 10-2 Pac-12), which is now a perfect 68-0 all-time against Washington State.