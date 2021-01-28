x
No. 6 Stanford rolls over Washington State 71-49

Spokane's Lexie Hull scored 17 points and Cameron Brink had her first double-double of the season as No. 6 Stanford smothered Washington State 71-49.
PULLMAN, Wash. – (AP) — Spokane's Lexie Hull scored 17 points and Cameron Brink had her first double-double of the season as No. 6 Stanford smothered Washington State 71-49. 

In the first of two consecutive away games against the Cougars, Kiana Williams added another 17 points for Stanford (13-2, 10-2 Pac-12), which is now a perfect 68-0 all-time against Washington State.

Stanford held freshman phenom Charlisse Leger-Walker to a career low 6 points.  It's the first time she's been held to single digits scoring.