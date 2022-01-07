x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cougars

No. 4 Arizona ends layoff, beats Washington State 60-52

Cate Reese had 20 points and No. 4 Arizona used a dominant third quarter to beat visiting Washington State 60-52.
Credit: AP
Arizona forward Koi Love (5) drives past Washington State guard Krystal Leger-Walker during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 20 points and No. 4 Arizona used a dominant third quarter to beat visiting Washington State 60-52 in its Pac-12 Conference opener and first game in three weeks. 

It was the 100th victory for Wildcats coach Adia Barnes, and it came as Arizona reached 11-0 for the second time in three seasons. 

Reese was 8 of 14 from the field and moved into 10th on the school career scoring list with 1,306 points. 

Krystal Leger-Walker led 9-5 WSU with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Cougars tied the Wildcats in the third quarter.  But Arizona finished the third on a 15-0 run.

WSU pulled within two points when Charliess Leger-Walker hits a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in the game.  But Arizona scored the final six points to win by eight.

In Other News

Employment attorney on Rolovich's firing over vaccine mandate