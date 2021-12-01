No. 25 Cougars earn 1st ranking in women's AP Top 25

Washington State has earned its first ranking ever in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll, entering at No. 25.
The Cougars knocked off then-No. 7 Arizona in overtime on Sunday.
While Washington State was enjoying its first ranking, Stanford tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot in the poll.
The Cardinal received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.
They were followed by Louisville, North Carolina State, UConn and South Carolina.
The Wolfpack received the other No. 1 vote.
On top of the women making history at WSU, freshman sensation Charlisse Leger-Walker was named Pac-12 freshman of the week for the fourth time in five weeks.