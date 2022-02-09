x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cougars

No. 24 Oregon women hold Washington State to 30 points

No. 24 Oregon rolled past Washington State 83-30 for the largest margin of victory in the 90-game series.
Credit: AP
Washington State head coach Kamie Ethridge directs her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Endyia Rogers scored 17 points, Te-Hina Paopao added 14 and No. 24 Oregon rolled past Washington State 83-30 for the largest margin of victory in the 90-game series.

Oregon's previous best against Washington State was a 46-point victory in the 1986-87 season. 

The Ducks have now won eight straight in the series. 

Oregon scored 21 of the opening 23 points of the game before Washington State made its first field goal — after 13 straight misses — with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter. 

The Ducks led 23-6 entering the second quarter, behind 10 points from Rogers, and 40-17 at halftime. 

Oregon had runs of 9-0, 6-0 and 11-0 in the third quarter to build a 66-22 lead as the Cougars were 2-of-16 shooting in the frame.

In Other News

Employment attorney on Rolovich's firing over vaccine mandate