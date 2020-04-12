No. 17 USC, Washington State return from layoffs at Coliseum

The Trojans can stay on track to win the Pac-12 South by defeating the Cougars for the 30th time in the past 34 meetings in Los Angeles.

Washington State has been surprisingly competitive in its first two games under new coach Nick Rolovich, and knocking off USC would give the new regime a signature win to boost confidence and recruiting.

Both teams will be thrilled to play following a series of cancellations because of COVID-19.