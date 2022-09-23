No. 15 Oregon at Washington St. promises offensive fireworks

Washington State's imposing defense against an Oregon offense that scored on each of its first-half possessions against BYU.

No. 15 Oregon (2-1) at Washington State (3-0), Saturday, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Line: Oregon by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Oregon leads 50-42-7.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Two of the most impressive teams in the Pac-12 open the conference season against each other. Oregon, which beat No. 12 BYU last weekend, is looking to continue its surge after an opening loss at No. 1 Georgia. Washington State looks to knock off a ranked team for the second time this season and enter the Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington State's imposing defense against an Oregon offense that scored on each of its first-half possessions against BYU. Oregon transfer quarterback Bo Nix completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and Oregon rushed for 234 yards on 43 carries against BYU. Meanwhile, Washington State's defense produced seven sacks and two takeaways in a 38-7 win over Colorado State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon: After struggling against Georgia, Nix has completed 80% of his passes for 499 yards and 10 touchdowns with no turnovers in the past two games. The former Auburn starter is the most skilled quarterback the Cougars have faced this season. He's capable of making plays with his legs, scoring three rushing TDs versus BYU.

Washington State: Transfer quarterback Cameron Ward threw four touchdown passes against Colorado State. Meanwhile, transfer linebacker Daiyan Henley had a huge day against the Rams, producing 13 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. Henley, a transfer from Nevada, was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week.

FACTS & FIGURES