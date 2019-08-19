PULLMAN, Wash. — After practice on Sunday, Washington State head coach Mike Leach said if the season started now the Cougars would start Anthony Gordon at quarterback.

Gordon and Gage Gubrud have been the two front-runners battling to be the Cougs starter this fall.

Gordon has been performing better as of late, including in a team scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. He went 15-22 for 173 yards with three touchdowns in it. Gubrud went 16-27 for 144 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.



Leach said the team will likely decide on a quarterback in the next few days.

