'I believe I can just bring an edge': Max Borghi looking to make hometown Broncos roster

DOVE VALLEY, Colo. — Max Borghi is getting a second chance at making an NFL roster with his hometown Denver Broncos.

"This is awesome," Borghi said after his first practice with the Broncos. "It's surreal. I mean obviously to come out here. I grew up in Denver. I've been watching the Broncos my whole life and to be out here is a blessing to say the least."

The Arvada, Colorado native had a record setting career at Washington State with 3,292 all purpose yards and 41 touchdowns over essentially three seasons, as Borghi only played in one game his junior campaign due to a back injury. His 41 overall touchdowns is tied for the most in WSU history and his 32 career rushing touchdowns comes in second, one shy of tying the program rushing touchdowns record.

Borghi, an undrafted free agent, had a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts before being waived back in May. On August 3rd, he was signed by the Broncos after running back Damarea Crockett was placed on the season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL.

For Borghi, the biggest challenge right now is coming into camp late compared to others. He admitted he's going to have to be a sponge to learn the offense.

"Obviously, I'm coming in mid-camp and I have a lot to learn," said Borghi. "Just gotta take advantage of every single day and... study."

He's hoping his versatility that Coug fans saw for years will help him make the 53-man roster.

"I just want to show them I can do it all. Obviously, at Washington State, I'm sure they saw my career I was a little bit of a receiver, a little bit of a running back, caught a lot of passes in my days," said Borghi. "I think I'll fit real well into this system, a lot of toss and outside zone and I feel like I'm a good outside zone runner. Not only that, but all the pass plays and all the different ways they can use me. I believe I can just bring an edge."

Borghi will look to capitalize on his opportunity in Denver with the Broncos first preseason game on Saturday, August 13th against the Cowboys.

