Rylan Jones scored 24 points and Mikael Jantunen added 16 off the bench to lead Utah to a 76-64 victory over Washington State.

Branden Carlson added 12 points and Timmy Allen chipped in 11 for the Utes.

Utah shot 63% from the field to win its 12th straight game in the series with Washington State.

Isaac Bonton scored 21 points to lead Washington State. The Cougars shot 46% from the field, but allowed Utah to score 19 points off 13 turnovers.