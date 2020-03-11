Jayden de Laura officially named WSU's starting quarterback

Rolovich confirmed in a press conference on Monday night that de Laura will line up under center against Oregon State this weekend.

PULLMAN, Wash. — One of WSU's great mysteries coming into the season is no more.

On Monday night, Nick Rolovich confirmed that Jayden de Laura will start at quarterback for the Cougs in their season opener against Oregon State.

De Laura beat out redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz for the gig. De Laura is a true freshman.

The Hawaii native had a big of a leg up in the quarterback competition as he ran the same offense Rolovich runs-- the run and shoot-- in high school. Rolovich has also known of de Laura for years as Rolovich was the head coach at Hawaii as de Laura was ascending the high school ranks. He offered de Laura a scholarship long before WSU had ever heard of the quarterback.

De Laura becomes the first true freshman quarterback in WSU history to start a season opener. He also becomes only the third true freshman ever to start at quarterback in a game. Jeff Tuel and Drew Bledsoe were the only other true freshmen quarterbacks to do so.

Rolovich told multiple members of the media last Tuesday that he had named a starting quarterback internally. It appears he did that after the Cougs' second scrimmage.

“I’m not terribly happy I made the mistake of saying we named one internally,” Rolovich said on Wednesday in a group media session. “I don’t want to put anything on our team where they need to worry about it, need to answer questions about it, whatever. So that’s on me."

In the Cougs' two scrimmages, de Laura went 20-of-27 for 179 yards and four touchdowns overall. Three were through the air, while the other was a rushing TD. Cammon Cooper went 11-of-22 for 171 yards and one touchdown in those two scrimmages. He also had three interceptions. Cruz was 16-of-33 for 118 yards and one rushing TD.

It appears that Cooper was the runner up in the contest.

Rolovich has mentioned several times that he'd be willing to pull the starter if he falls on hard times. He also has mentioned that in the COVID-19 era, you never know what's going to happen.

"The conversation with all of the guys was, ‘Hey listen, I understand three of you aren’t as happy as you might have thought you would’ve been after this conversation, but who knows what’s going to happen? You can feel sorry for a little bit, but when you come to practice, you need to come out and prove me wrong. You need to say, ‘I don’t care.’ Go out every day before you put your helmet on and say, ‘I’m going to make sure he knows that he was wrong with this decision.’’ And that’s how I want them to approach it," said Rolovich of what he said to his QBs after delivering the news of the starter to them.