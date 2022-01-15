Jakimovski sparks Washington State to 65-57 victory over Cal

Andrej Jakimovski came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 16 points and the Cougars turned back Cal 65-57.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Sophomore Andrej Jakimovski came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 16 points and Washington State turned back California 65-57 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Jakimovski sank 6 of 11 shots — 4 of 7 from beyond the arc — while his teammates made just 2 of 15 tries.

Jakimovski also grabbed seven rebounds for the Cougars (10-7, 3-3) in a game that saw 11 lead changes.

Michael Flowers added 13 points and five boards.

Shepherd tallied 17 points to pace Cal (8-8, 2-5).

Kelly totaled 12 points and 14 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season before fouling out.