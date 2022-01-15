x
Cougars

Jakimovski sparks Washington State to 65-57 victory over Cal

Andrej Jakimovski came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 16 points and the Cougars turned back Cal 65-57.
Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski (23) and California forward Grant Anticevich (15) go after the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Sophomore Andrej Jakimovski came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 16 points and Washington State turned back California 65-57 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Jakimovski sank 6 of 11 shots — 4 of 7 from beyond the arc — while his teammates made just 2 of 15 tries. 

Jakimovski also grabbed seven rebounds for the Cougars (10-7, 3-3) in a game that saw 11 lead changes. 

Michael Flowers added 13 points and five boards. 

Shepherd tallied 17 points to pace Cal (8-8, 2-5). 

Kelly totaled 12 points and 14 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season before fouling out.

