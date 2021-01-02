Isaac Bonton leads the Cougars past the Huskies 77-62

SEATTLE (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, Noah Williams added 21 points, and Washington State snapped its six-game losing streak with a 77-62 win over rival Washington.

A miserable January ended on the upswing for the Cougars on the final night, thanks to a big contribution from Efe Abogidi on the interior in the first half and some key outside shooting in the final 20 minutes to pull away from the Huskies.