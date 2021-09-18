x
Freshman QB Dart leads USC over Washington State 45-14

Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes as USC rolled to a 45-14 victory over Washington State.
Southern California wide receiver Drake London, right, carries the ball for a touchdown while defended by Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Southern California won 45-14. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes as Southern California rebounded from last weekend's tough loss to Stanford, and the subsequent firing of coach Clay Helton, with a 45-14 victory over Washington State. 

Dart replaced an injured Kedon Slovis on the second series of the game. He completed 30 of 46 passes for 391 yards, with two interceptions, as Southern California won in its first game under interim coach Donte Williams, the first Black head coach in program history. 

Jayden de Laura threw for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Washington State, which jumped to a 14-0 lead and then watched the Trojans score 45 unanswered points.

Cougars quarterback de Laura sat out most of the second half with an undisclosed injury. 

