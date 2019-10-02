TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Robert Franks matched his career high for the second straight game with 34 points and Washington State ended a 13-game losing streak against Arizona by beating the Wildcats 69-55 on Saturday night.

Washington State (10-4, 3-8 Pac-12) swept the Arizona schools on the road for the first time since the 2006-07 season and won in Tucson for the first time since Jan. 8, 2010.

Arizona (14-10, 5-6) never led in its fifth straight loss, the Wildcats' longest losing streak since 1983-84, Lute Olsen's first season as coach.

C.J. Elleby added 17 points for the Cougars. Justin Coleman led four Arizona players in double figures with 14 but shot just 5-of-14. The Wildcats shot just 32 percent from the field.

The Wildcats again were without freshman guard Brandon Williams with an ankle injury.

Franks, who also scored 34 in Washington State's 91-70 victory at Arizona State on Thursday night, made 12 of 19 field goals, including a season high 8 of 10 3s.

Much as they did in their 91-70 win at Arizona State, the Cougars took advantage of poor shooting by the opponent.

The Wildcats shot 27 percent (9 of 33) in the first half, trailing 33-21 at the break.

Arizona got within single digits only once in the second half, 51-42 on Luther's two free throws with nine minutes left. But Elleby was fouled on a 3-point try, made all three, and the Wildcats never seriously threatened again.

Washington State scored the first seven points of the game as Arizona missed its first seven shots. Franks' 3-pointer gave the Cougars their biggest lead of the half, 28-14, with 4:12 to play. Five straight points by Coleman cut the lead to 30-21 before Franks sank a 3 at the halftime buzzer to make it 33-21.

Franks had 20 first-half points on 7-of-10 shooting, 6 of 8 3-pointers.

He sank a 3, then scored from inside, to give the Cougars their biggest lead, 47-31, with 13:03 to play.

BIG PICTURE

Franks should be a safe bet for Pac-12 player of the week and Washington State is nobody's pushover if the Cougars can match these types of performances, beginning with a home game next week against Pac-12 leader Washington.

Coach Sean Miller has never had a team lose five in a row before and it's going to be tough sledding for the Wildcats from here on out, especially without Williams.

SUPPORT FOR MILLER

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke voiced strong support for coach Miller and his basketball program in the wake of the school's move to fire assistant coach Mark Phelps.

Heeke, speaking to reporters at halftime, wouldn't talk about the Phelps case or any other issues related to a possible NCAA investigation.

"We're fully supportive of the coaching staff, the leadership of the basketball program," Heeke said. "We're supporting, as I have said before, we support coach Miller. Those things that have been said to the contrary to that are not true."

UP NEXT

Washington State: hosts arch-rival Washington next Saturday.

Arizona: at Utah on Thursday.