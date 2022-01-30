Flowers, Jakimovski help Washington St. beat Colorado 70-43

Michael Flowers hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, Andrej Jakimovski added 14 and 10 rebounds and WSU never trailed in its 70-43 win over Colorado.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Michael Flowers hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, Andrej Jakimovski added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Washington State never trailed in its 70-43 win over Colorado.

Flowers shot 6 of 9 from the field and had five assists. Jakimovski made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and added three steals.

Flowers 3-pointers 31 seconds apart to spark an 18-1 run that gave Washington State (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12) a 23-6 lead midway through the first half.

The Buffaloes, who went scoreless for more than 5 minutes during that stretch, had a scoring drought of nearly-4 minutes later in the period and the Cougars took a 39-18 lead into the break.