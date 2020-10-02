CJ Elleby scored a career-high 34 points to lead Washington State to a 79-67 victory over in-state rival Washington.

Elleby made 9 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, and hit 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Nahziah Carter made a layup for Washington to cut the Cougar lead to 69-65.

On the next play, Elleby answered with a basket to extend the lead to six and put the Huskies away. Carter led the Huskies with 18 points.

Jaden McDaniels came off the bench to score 16 points. WSU held UW forward Isaiah Stewart to 11 points. Stewart came into the game averaging 17.7 points per game.

The Cougars had lost four straight to the Huskies. WSU coach Kyle Smith made his Apple Cup series debut and earned the win.

Coaching legend George Raveling was honored during halftime. The Cougars raised his name into the rafters. He's the second person to get the honor this season. Klay Thompson was the first. The Cougars won that game, as well.

Raveling spent 11 seasons with the Cougs, taking them to the NCAA tournament in 1980 and 1983. He won Pac-8/10 coach of the year twice.